Around the Web Watch: Parent threatens to bring loaded guns to school in US if students are forced to wear masks The incident took place during a Page County Public Schools board meeting in Virginia, USA. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Virginia woman at a school board meeting last night threatens to bring "every single gun loaded" to shoot and kill her opponents if Page County Public Schools enforces a mask mandate. #vagov pic.twitter.com/NcKVk5xjBW— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 21, 2022