Viral Video Watch: Thousands of stuffed toys collected for charity during annual 'Teddy Bear Toss Event' More than 52,000 stuffed toys will be donated to local charity organisations in Pennsylvania, USA. Scroll Staff 26 minutes ago Thousands of stuffed animals were gathered for charity as the Hershey Bears held their 'Teddy Bear Toss' event Saturday night in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/IydA3rzK0p— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 23, 2022