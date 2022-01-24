Around the Web ‘Such is life’: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding as Covid-19 cases continue to rise ‘My wedding will not be going ahead but I just join many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic.’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been forced to postpone her wedding after she placed the entire country on the highest level of #COVID19 restrictions.Read more about this story: https://t.co/WdYnqKZYVV pic.twitter.com/4YWaNaI6kS— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 23, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid 19 wedding