Robot bartender that makes cocktails in under two minutes will be serving at Winter Olympics

Robot bartenders have been appointed to enforce physical distancing measures.

Scroll Staff
12 minutes ago

This robot bartender will be serving up cocktails at the main media center of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as officials look for ways to encourage physical distancing during the Games.

According to Reuters, the robot can measure, shake, and serve a cocktail in just 90 seconds.

pic.twitter.com/u6vr9Ym0fH— NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 25, 2022