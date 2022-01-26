Around the Web Watch: Thousands of protestors participate in demonstration against Covid-19 rules in Belgium The police also fired tear gas and water cannons as the protestors clashed with security officials. Scroll Staff An hour ago Protests against masks, vaccines, and lockdowns have rocked Belgium for months, where new COVID-19 cases are surging pic.twitter.com/quP5qezugQ— Insider News (@InsiderNews) January 25, 2022 Incredible footage of the 100,000-strong protest against vaccine passes and COVID tyranny today in Brussels, Belgium.pic.twitter.com/MklOWy2oea— Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) January 23, 2022 Violence erupted in #Brussels as #police and #COVID sceptics clashed on Sunday pic.twitter.com/XVvvdIsBaR— Ruptly (@Ruptly) January 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Belgium Protest