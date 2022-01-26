Around the Web Watch: Students protest against discrepancies in Railway Recruitment Board exam in Patna, Prayagraj Videos recording the protests and the police responses were circulated on social media. Scroll Staff 14 minutes ago #WATCH | In Patna, Bihar Police fired tear gas shells & used water cannon to disperse students protesting against the alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam & lathi-charge on protesters yesterday(Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/nfkAIP2ufJ— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022 Protest in patna , Justice for railway students rrb ntpc result and grop D 2nd stage exm😔😔😔🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rzt9ItPt9e— I am a student 👨🎓👨🎓👨🎓 (@Saurabh23462961) January 25, 2022 अधिकारों के लिए आवाज़ उठाने को हर नौजवान स्वतंत्र है,जो भूल गए हैं, उन्हें याद दिला दो कि भारत लोकतंत्र है,गणतंत्र था, गणतंत्र है!#JusticeForStudents pic.twitter.com/9rK8I3CEox— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 26, 2022 Prayagraj railway students protest today pic.twitter.com/BZKNA4aYKM— आलोक मौर्य (@Alokofficial563) January 25, 2022 Such a shameful act, didn't even expected this from police. #JusticeForStudents pic.twitter.com/FhEAplGG9p— Divya Ambedkar (@divyarnc51) January 25, 2022 In UP's Prayagraj, local police seem to making force entry inside hostel room of students. The police action was in the reaction of protest of RRB-NTPC. #JusticeForStudents#RRB_NTPCRecruitment_SCAM pic.twitter.com/urbRculTHZ— Samriddhi K Sakunia (@Samriddhi0809) January 25, 2022 Religion, nation, leaders will all survive, but your children's employment, rights and self-respect have all been robbed. #JusticeForStudents pic.twitter.com/avVsy0npsN— Divya Ambedkar (@divyarnc51) January 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Protest Railways