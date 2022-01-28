Around the Web Watch: Ice cream shaped as roast duck, steamed chicken to celebrate Lunar New Year in Thailand Made from coconut jelly, these moulded ice creams are a hit with customers. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago As Thais get ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year, a dessert shop in Bangkok is doing a roaring trade by recreating items in a traditional feast like roast duck and steamed chicken molded from coconut milk jelly https://t.co/XNvCxqvukS pic.twitter.com/cm1LM0fPcw— Reuters (@Reuters) January 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Thailand Celebrations