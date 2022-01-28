Around the Web Watch: Afghan woman risks her life every day to sell non-religious books in Taliban-occupied Kabul Gulljan sells fiction, non-fiction, and foreign books. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago "Our country is so backward that it's important to provide books to the people."Always on the move, Gulljan is risking her life everyday selling non-Islamic books on the streets of Taliban-controlled Kabul. pic.twitter.com/RiJaVmueVK— DW News (@dwnews) January 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kabul Taliban Afghanistan