Around the Web Watch: Afghan woman risks her life every day to sell non-religious books in Taliban-occupied Kabul Gulljan sells fiction, non-fiction, and foreign books. Scroll Staff 26 minutes ago "Our country is so backward that it's important to provide books to the people."Always on the move, Gulljan is risking her life everyday selling non-Islamic books on the streets of Taliban-controlled Kabul. pic.twitter.com/RiJaVmueVK— DW News (@dwnews) January 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kabul Taliban Afghanistan