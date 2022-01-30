Viral Video Watch: Son and wife of army men who were awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously chat about medals Lance Naik Sandeep Singh was awarded the Shaurya Chakra in 2020 and Major Anuj Sood, in 2021. Lance Naik Singh’s son met Major Sood’s wife. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Wife of Late Major Anuj Sood and son of Late Lance Naik Sandeep Singh at National War memorial @adgpi pic.twitter.com/wiUPQzviCZ— Junaid Ahmad IAS (@ias_junaid) January 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. army awards