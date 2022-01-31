Around the Web Watch: Firemen rescue pet cats from burning building in Pune No residents were injured in the fire. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Maharashtra: Ten Persian cats were rescued by Pune Fire Department from a 3-storey building where a fire broke out on Friday night. "The pets were stuck in a flat that was filled with smoke caused by the fire, but we managed to rescue them," a fire official said pic.twitter.com/tV30vuXako— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Fire Pune Cats