Around the Web

'Metaverse wedding': Chennai couple sends out digital invitation for virtual reality ceremony

Janaganandhini Ramaswamy and Dinesh Sivakumar Padmavathi will host their wedding in the metaverse because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Scroll Staff

35 minutes ago

A sneak peek into a #tamilnadu #Chennai couple's HarryPotter-themed virtual reality wedding reception schedled fr Feb 6th #VR #Metaverse #India #Indian #tech #wedding Ovr 1000 guests to login from PCs/tabs (no VR set reqd)Said to be India's first, I'm invited too! 😁 pic.twitter.com/nSg3Yir7SE— Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) January 18, 2022