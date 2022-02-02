Around the Web Watch: School students write board examinations by headlights of vehicles in Motihari, Bihar Students received the question papers three hours after the scheduled time and had to write till 8 pm. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago शर्मनाक: गाड़ियों की हेडलाइट की रौशनी में बोर्ड परीक्षा देते छात्रइंटर की बोर्ड परीक्षा के पहले दिन मोतिहारी के महाराजा हरेंद्र किशोर कॉलेज में दूसरी पारी में तय समय से काफी देर बाद पेपर बांटा गया और फिर रात 8 बजे तक परीक्षार्थी ने गाड़ियों की हेडलाइट की रौशनी में परीक्षा दी. pic.twitter.com/1RixvL2Cam— Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) February 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bihar School