‘This country is a partnership, not a kingdom’: Rahul Gandhi’s outspoken speech in Parliament
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi delivered a speech in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday criticising the Modi government on several issues.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ripped into the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday and its centralised administration in the debate over the motion of thanks to the President’s address in Parliament.
“There are two visions of this country, that it is a Union of States. Meaning it is a negotiation, a conversation,” Gandhi said. “It is a partnership. It is not a kingdom. Remember that.”
The speech received praise from commentators and analysts.
But also got attacked by the Bharatiya Janata Party and those on the right.