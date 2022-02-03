Play

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ripped into the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday and its centralised administration in the debate over the motion of thanks to the President’s address in Parliament.

“There are two visions of this country, that it is a Union of States. Meaning it is a negotiation, a conversation,” Gandhi said. “It is a partnership. It is not a kingdom. Remember that.”

The speech received praise from commentators and analysts.

"Disrespect me; it doesn't matter but you cannot disrespect the people of this country". @RahulGandhi slammed the Modi Govt's attacks on the idea of India and the institutional framework of the country.



Fierce and powerful words by #RahulGandhi. Do Listen! pic.twitter.com/p7Ux9in29I — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) February 2, 2022

Never ever BJP can rule Tamil Nadu. @RahulGandhi says it on record in Parliament.

Reason he explains. BJP can never interact with people and ask them what they want pic.twitter.com/4TENC96VqP — Lt Cdr Gokul (@gokulchan) February 2, 2022

Excellent speech by @RahulGandhi in the House yesterday pic.twitter.com/f0PFQdaVtE — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) February 3, 2022

Rahul Gandhi is right. Our Constitution says we are a union of states. We are a federal nation. That’s why it is called Union of India and Union Government. Naturally “one nation” lovers are upset. pic.twitter.com/JFj8Y8Mh8J — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) February 2, 2022

But also got attacked by the Bharatiya Janata Party and those on the right.

Rahul Gandhi’s claim that India is not a nation but a “union of states” is deeply problematic and dangerous. It not just betrays his lack of understanding of our Constitution but also strikes at the core of idea of independent India.



It seeds the idea of India’s balkanisation. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 2, 2022