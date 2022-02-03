Around the Web ‘Year of the Tiger’: New York rings in lunar new year with parades, costumes, and dancing The lunar new year is being celebrated across the world. Scroll Staff 19 minutes ago Lion dance in NYC 🎊🐯🧧 @PearlRiver_Mart #LunarNewYear #YearOfTheTiger #ChineseNewYear #TravelTuesday #travel #NewYork #newyorkcity 🐅 pic.twitter.com/iM5Y4NpZg3— Laura 🗽 (@fashion7thave) February 1, 2022 Despite the messy wet road, no matter what the Chinese New Year celebrations is going on in New York chinatown. 🎋🧧 pic.twitter.com/hwSkifysrN— Janie Lee (@JJaneabc) February 1, 2022 Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. New York celebrations