Watch: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's wife and aunt make rare public appearance They were attending lunar new year celebrations in the capital city of Pyongyang. Scroll Staff 23 minutes ago North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's wife, Ri Sol Ju, and his influential aunt, Kim Kyong Hui, made a rare appearance while attending an art performance at the Mansudae Art Theatre in the capital, Pyongyang, celebrating the Lunar New Year holiday https://t.co/Kkzev6yf8H pic.twitter.com/JTO2z3yLSb— Reuters (@Reuters) February 2, 2022 North Korea leaders