Around the Web Watch: Bakery hands out thousands of free loaves of bread every day in Kabul, Afghanistan The United Nations has said that Afghanistan is looking at a future of widespread hunger and economic collapse. Scroll Staff An hour ago This bakery in Kabul is handing out up to 2,000 free loaves of bread every day as more and more Afghans struggle to make ends meet – with the UN warning that millions are on the verge of starvation. pic.twitter.com/PGAJs8Os6m— DW News (@dwnews) February 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kabul Afghanistan