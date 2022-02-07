Around the Web Watch: Students protest in solidarity with those in hijab denied entry by colleges in Karnataka Scenes from various parts of Karnataka. Scroll Staff An hour ago Another colour got added to ongoing #HijabisOurRight row. #Dalit students wearing #blueshawls chanting #JaiBhim came in support of #Hijab wearing girl students at IDSG college #Chikkamagalur #Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/07yZEePExr— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 7, 2022 Students Federation of India (SFI) also protests in #Haveri govt college, #KarnatakaHijabRow carrying #Indian flag calling for unity between #Hindus and #Muslims. #Hijab pic.twitter.com/5Xj7XOfMTD— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 7, 2022 .@aimim_national protest in #Belagavi #Karnataka demanding #hijabs be permitted on campus. pic.twitter.com/8Ud8gpYCO0— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 7, 2022 Students wearing #Hijab sit outside the gate of M vishveshwariah govt college in Bhadravathi in Shivamogga & protest after not being allowed to enter campus.#KarnatakaHijabRow pic.twitter.com/mf8znYlGDe— Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) February 7, 2022 #HijabisOurRight Protests in support of #hijab took place in #Hassan #Karnataka by #Muslim women demanding right to wear it inside college. pic.twitter.com/w1Y3TJxohE— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 7, 2022 Large protest in #Shahapur on #Hijab issue. pic.twitter.com/DbFLF18Umf— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 7, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Karnataka students protest