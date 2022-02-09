Viral Video Watch: This portrait made using smoke from a lit candle is a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar Created by Samarendra Behera. Scroll Staff 41 minutes ago #WATCH | Odisha-based smoke artist Samarendra Behera pays tribute to legendary singer #LataMangeshkar by making her portrait."She is no more with us but her songs will keep her alive forever. I have used smoke art for her remembrance," he said (08.02) pic.twitter.com/fncZILS96k— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022 Also watch:This miniature chalk sculpture is a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, made by Sachin Sanghe We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lata Mangeshkar Tribute