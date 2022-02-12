Around the Web Watch: Protests break out across India against hijab ban for college students in Karnataka From Kashmir to Kolkata, women came out on the streets to march against the decision. Scroll Staff An hour ago Students of #JadavpurUniversity #CalcuttaUniversity #PresidencyUniversity have taken out a protest rally in #Kolkata over #Karnataka #HijabRow. Protest rally fronted by female students with banners and posters reading “ #Hijab hum pehnege, hum Inquilab hai” pic.twitter.com/nLc3RDuGt5— Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) February 11, 2022 Protest in #Shopian_Kashmir support of #Hijab #HijabisOurRight pic.twitter.com/nUXy0DPIdm— Mohammed Hussain (@hussain_hrw) February 11, 2022 Protest at Aligarh Muslim University: Hijab is our Constitutional Right pic.twitter.com/SUqwYJblPk— MeghUpdates🚨™ (@MeghBulletin) February 11, 2022 Hijab is our Right @GIOTelangana protest against #hijab based discrimination pic.twitter.com/0tEjxDbRMC— Nuha Gulam (@NuhaGulam27) February 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Protests hijab