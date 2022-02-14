Around the Web Watch: AAP’s Ashish Jaiswal, a doctor by profession, offers health checkups during election campaign Ashish Jaiswal will contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from Varanasi. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago An innovative election campaign being led by AAP candidate Ashish Jaiswal in Varanasi. A doctor by profession, he is going around checking on health of people during his door-to-door campaign in the constituency. pic.twitter.com/QueG1KJTfx— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. AAP Varanasi Uttar Pradesh