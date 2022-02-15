Around the Web Watch: Bajrang Dal members harass, slap couples on Valentine’s Day, threaten to send them to jail They also said they had forces deployed outside parks, and delivered fiery threats, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Scroll Staff An hour ago 'मम्मी-पापा को बुला ले, वरना जेल चली जाएगी' Agra में बजरंग दल ने पार्कों में घुसकर प्रेमी जोड़ों से की मारपीट, पुलिस नदारद #ValentinesDay2022 #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/6OZDOiFSJi— News24 (@news24tvchannel) February 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh Agra