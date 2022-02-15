Around the Web Watch: Lanterns light up night sky to celebrate lunar new year in Taipei City, Taiwan Attendees pray for good health and fortune during Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago VIDEO: 🇹🇼 Taiwanese flock to Pingxi Sky Lantern FestivalHundreds of lanterns dot the night sky in northern Taiwan as crowds attend the #Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival to pray for good health and fortune, a highlight of the island’s two-week #LunarNewYear celebrations pic.twitter.com/RecKYJFqYM— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Taiwan new year