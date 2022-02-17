Viral Video Watch: Nepalese wicketkeeper refuses to run out Irish batter who tripped and fell The incident took place during a Twenty20 International game between Nepal and Ireland in Muscat on Monday. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Hopefully this moment will win “ @ICC Spirit of the Year” award for @CricketNep. @CricketBadge was spot on with his comments in the commentary box. A moment to cherish for @Sandeep25 . Well done #Cricket @cricketireland #OmanCricket @ICC @momocricket pic.twitter.com/FvqMTGnJO5— Abhishek Shekhawat (@abhi07cricket) February 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Nepal Ireland Cricket