Around the Web Watch: Kabul residents protest against US President's order to divide Afghanistan's foreign assets Joe Biden ordered the unfreezing of $7 billion worth of Afghan assets held in the US. The funds will be divided between victims of 9/11 and Afghans. Scroll Staff An hour ago Hundreds of Kabul residents protest in response to US President's decision on #Afghanistan 's foreign exchange reserves. pic.twitter.com/nJEPSUhNpT— IDTV (@IDTV13) February 15, 2022 Play Afghanistan US Kabul Joe Biden