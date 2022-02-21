Around the Web Watch: Huge protest marches against Karnataka district judge’s objection to BR Ambedkar’s portrait The rallies were held in Bengaluru to protest a district judge’s objection to placing BR Ambedkar’s portrait next to Mahatma Gandhi’s. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Kartanaka turned blue yesterday. Tsunami of people hit the streets, against the Manuvaadi district judge who dared to insult BabaSaheb Ambedkar on republic day.If this was about Gandhi, Patel or Vivekananda, all the media and left-woke lobbies, won't have been silent by now! pic.twitter.com/j8rydYzouc— Ritesh J. (@riteshjyotii) February 20, 2022 1.5+ lakh Karnataka egalitarians hit the streets today in downtown BengaluruAmbedkarite-Periyarist movement for #equality & #justice is making waves across every districtWe are the cooling ice to ur sectarian fire; we are panacea to ur ideological sickness; we are the future! pic.twitter.com/anCVS9uSYZ— Chetan Kumar Ahimsa / ಚೇತನ್ ಅಹಿಂಸಾ (@ChetanAhimsa) February 19, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bengaluru dalit protests