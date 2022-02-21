Around the Web Watch: Protests in American cities against hijab ban on students in Karnataka Scenes from San Francisco, Seattle, and New York. Scroll Staff An hour ago Large protest against #Karnataka #HijabBan happening right now in San Francisco Bay Area. #HijabRow pic.twitter.com/TvdU8jIaCt— Pieter Friedrich (@FriedrichPieter) February 21, 2022 Massive protest by Indian Americans and allies in Seattle, WA against #HijabBan in India's Karnataka state pic.twitter.com/QuxF7hEGi6— Indian American Muslim Council (@IAMCouncil) February 21, 2022 Let's hear it for the three Sara(h)s who coordinated the NYC vigil! 👏👏👏#HijabisOurRight#IslamophobiaInIndia#HijabAurKitab#HijabBan pic.twitter.com/0Kxdk0PIJk— Sisters Interfaith Coalition (@Sis_Interfaith) February 20, 2022 Also watch:Women in Kuwait and US protest against hijab ban on students in Karnataka We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hijab Ban Karnataka USA Protests