'Kacha Badam': Bhuvan Badyakar performs his viral hit at nightclub where top music acts perform Bhuvan Badyakar used to sing his song while selling peanuts. He says he's a celebrity now and no longer a street vendor. Scroll Staff An hour ago "Kacha Badam" live performance by the creator Bhuvan Badyokar himself at the Someplace Else, Park Hotel, Kolkata! pic.twitter.com/jNW33nePWM— Shibasish Dasgupta (@dr_shibasish) February 19, 2022 Play The original song, captured on the streets.