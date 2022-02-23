Around the Web Watch: Singer Malini Awasthi sings to persuade voters to turn up in UP polls The fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections began on Wednesday morning. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Lucknow: Folk Singer Malini Awasthi sings and urges people to cast their votes as voting for the fourth phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 continues. pic.twitter.com/ARNge6UHRG— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 23, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh elections