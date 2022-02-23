#WATCH | MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni leaves from a polling booth in Banbirpur of Lakhimpur Kheri, after casting his vote for the fourth phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/kgRpdoC9GP — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 23, 2022

Minister of State Ajay Mishra was circled by a large contingent of security forces as he cast his vote in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections. A heavy cordon was thrown around him, even as chaotic scenes were reported, in anticipation of protests.

On October 3, 2021, farmers protesting in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh were run over by a vehicle allegedly belonging to Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra. Four farmers were killed in the incident. Two BJP workers, a driver, and a local journalist were also killed in the violence following the incident.

Ashish Mishra was arrested on October 9, and released on February 15 following a High Court order on February 10 granting him bail. The families of the farmers who died have filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of Ashish Mishra’s bail.

Although there have been widespread demands for Ajay Mishra to step down or be dismissed, he continues to hold his post of Minister of State in the Home Ministry.