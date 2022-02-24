Around the Web Watch: Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany lit up in colours of Ukrainian flag in show of solidarity Germany has also halted the approval process for a gas pipeline from Russia. This is a significant move since Russia supplies about 40% of Europe’s gas demand. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago As a show of solidarity, Berlin's Brandenburg Gate was lit up in colors of the Ukrainian flag. pic.twitter.com/SW2uiVdl8F— DW News (@dwnews) February 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Germany Ukraine Russia