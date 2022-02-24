Around the Web ‘No purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell’: Ukraine’s UN rep to Russian counterpart Sergiy Kyslytsya lashed out at Russia’s attack on Ukraine and asked Russia to relinquish the position of Security Council presidency. Scroll Staff 20 minutes ago Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador directly addressed his Russian counterpart at conclusion of U.N. Security Council meeting: “There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, Ambassador.” https://t.co/iqOY0jHTUu pic.twitter.com/sybeINLSJj— ABC News (@ABC) February 24, 2022 “The Ambassador of the Russian Federation 3 minutes ago confirmed that his president declared a war on my country."Ukraine’s envoy @UKRinUN @SergiyKyslytsya spoke during an emergency UNSC meeting pic.twitter.com/GvjyiwtZTQ— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) February 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Russia war