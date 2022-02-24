Around the Web Watch: Traffic piles up on Kyiv roads as residents begin to leave Ukrainian capital, fearing attacks Sirens went off on Thursday morning in the city, prompting an exodus. Scroll Staff An hour ago There are many kilometers of traffic jams at the exit from Kiev, people are leaving the city, The Insider reports.#Russia #Ukraine #Kiev #Kyiv #RussiaUkraine pic.twitter.com/Rd8wIrTuG7— WORLD WAR 3 - RUSSIA vs Ukraine #2022 (@WW32022) February 24, 2022 🇺🇦 People leaving Kyiv en masse, highways are starting to fill. #Russia #Ukraine #UkraineWar #RussiaWar #NATO #US (source: IdeologyWars) pic.twitter.com/8X8sFWuB3N— Live Crisis Intel (@livecrisisintel) February 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Russia war