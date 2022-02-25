Around the Web Watch: Russian military tanks spotted at Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine An Ukrainian official said the power plant was captured on Thursday by Russian forces. Scroll Staff An hour ago The first video from the captured Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Ukraine's PM Shmyhal has confirmed that the exclusion zone and all the NPP facilities have come under the control of the Russian forces. pic.twitter.com/D1da62UiRV— Tadeusz Giczan 🇺🇦 (@TadeuszGiczan) February 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Russia Ukraine Chernobyl war