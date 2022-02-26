Around the Web ‘We are all here defending our country’: President Volodymyr Zelensky rubbishes rumours of fleeing Volodymyr Zelensky was joined by the prime minister, chief of staff, and other senior statesmen of Ukraine. Scroll Staff 35 minutes ago went and translated that zelensky selfie video from the streets of kyiv, just to know what he was actually saying in response to the russian reports that he had fled -- so here it is for the rest of you, plus this music naturally felt right. enjoy. pic.twitter.com/JDLXtYAq5q— Alex Kliment (@SaoSasha) February 25, 2022 Translation: There's a lot of fake info telling that I ordered the Ukrainian army to surrender. So, listen here: I'm here. We are not putting our weapons down, we are going to protect our country. Our weapons are our truth, it's our country, our children and we will protect them— nichvydycia 🇺🇦 (@nichvydycia) February 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Russia war