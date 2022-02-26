Around the Web ‘Stuck without food, water, ventilation’: Indian students stranded in bunkers in Ukraine Students appealed to be rescued. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago Visuals of Indian students in bunkers are disturbing. Many are stuck in eastern Ukraine which is under heavy attack. My thoughts are with their worried family members. Again, I appeal to GOI to execute urgent evacuation. pic.twitter.com/alem9nYNgr— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 26, 2022 #Indian students asked to stay in bunkers in #Kyiv. Hundreds of medical & other students still stranded in #Kyiv #Ukraine. #Indian authorities trying to evacuate Indians from western borders. #UkraineRussia pic.twitter.com/PNpNesApKN— Sowmith Yakkati (@sowmith7) February 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine students Indians war