Viral Video Watch: Sikh arranges for food on train for students escaping from Ukraine Hardeep Singh provided ‘langar’ to students on their way to the Polish border. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #Ukraine: Guru Ka Langar on a train These guys were fortunate to get on this train which is travelling east of Ukraine to the west (to Polish border ) Hardeep Singh has been providing Langar and assistance to many students from different countries.What a guy#UkraineRussia pic.twitter.com/CyWZnWVePz— ravinder singh (@RaviSinghKA) February 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Russia Ukraine war