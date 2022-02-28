‘Modi ji, you were busy with UP elections’: Indian student stranded in Ukraine complains on TV
Speaking to a TV news channel, the student asked how all American students were evacuated in time but not Indian ones.
Speaking to a reporter of AajTak, an Indian stranded on the Ukrainian border complained that help had not been forthcoming. She said the Indians had been asked to move to the border, but there were only two people there to help thousands. Nor was the Indian embassy responding.
Directing her complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian said [US President] Joe Biden knew beforehand, and no US citizens were stranded in Ukraine. Then why, she asked, could India have not done the same? “Why are we stranded?” she said. “Where were you, Modi-ji? Busy with UP elections, perhaps.”