Around the Web ‘The border is 800 km from our location. How will we reach there?’: Indian student stuck in Ukraine ‘We are calling the Indian Embassy continuously. They are rejecting our calls. When girls are being beaten up mercilessly.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago सही समय पर सही फैसले न लिए जाने के कारण 15 हजार से अधिक छात्र भारी अव्यवस्था के बीच अभी भी युद्धभूमि में फंसे हुए है।ठोस रणनीतिक और कूटनैतिक कार्यवाही कर इनकी सुरक्षित वापसी इन पर कोई उपकार नहीं बल्कि हमारा दायित्व है।हर आपदा में ‘अवसर’ नही खोजना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/6GIhJpmcDF— Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) February 28, 2022 From an Indian Student stranded at Ukraine-Romania border since last three days in -5 degrees temperature. Lack of food, water. No space to sleep. Facing difficult to cross border. Before you comment against him, pause - it could have been your son or brother or friend. pic.twitter.com/v3dOdtGEo0— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 27, 2022 Help Garima Mishra and other Indians stuck in Ukraine. She has accused the Russians of serious human rights violations against Indian students. It's so sad how she literally has to beg the government to help them by chanting nationalist slogans. pic.twitter.com/EBc5sKq3rW— Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) February 27, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Romania Russia students