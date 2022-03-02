Around the Web ‘You are afraid. NATO is afraid. WW3 has already started’: Ukrainian journalist confronts UK PM The Ukrainian journalist also reminded UK PM Boris Johnson that Britain guarantees Ukraine’s security under the Budapest Memorandum of 1994. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Ukrainian journalist doesn't hold back when confronting Boris Johnson."Ukrainian women & children are in deep fear because of bombs & missiles coming from the sky.. Ukrainian people are desperately asking for the West to protect our Skys.. we are asking for a no-fly zone.." pic.twitter.com/RZsNT46XAe— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 1, 2022 'You’re coming to Poland, you're not coming to Kyiv... because you're afraid'A Ukrainian reporter breaks down as she begs @BorisJohnson for a no-fly-zone over Ukraine - the PM rejects her plea as it would see the UK 'shooting down Russian planes' https://t.co/qsADEeLz3g pic.twitter.com/yAWP5Ip69T— ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) March 1, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Russia NATO Boris Johnson