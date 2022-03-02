Around the Web Watch: Union Ministers line up to welcome back Indians evacuated from Ukraine They delivered speeches as the evacuated passengers waited to be allowed to disembark. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Welcome back home ! Your families are waiting with bated breath. You have shown exemplary courage...Let's thank the flight crew as well...: Union Minister Smriti Irani welcomes stranded students as they return from war-torn #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/JCGLqT7QM7— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022 #WATCH | All of you have come with a sad memory to India. Many of you must not have been able to sleep for hours, days... Govt working day & night for you...More people to be evacuated in next 2-3 days: Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat to Indians on their return from #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/8N2mS41Phh— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022 #WATCH "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" chants by Indians returning from war-torn Ukraine, at Delhi airport. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh received the Indians who returned on a special flight today. pic.twitter.com/GfFPmDC6Kt— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022 संकल्प! यूक्रेन से हर भारतीय को सुरक्षित भारत लाने का। #OperationGanga pic.twitter.com/NQS7c2RgKJ— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 1, 2022 Welcome back to the motherland! Glad to see the smiles on the faces of Indians safely evacuated from Ukraine at the Mumbai airport.Govt. led by PM @NarendraModi ji is working relentlessly to ensure safety of every Indian. pic.twitter.com/fjuzjtNl9r— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 26, 2022 Joyous homecoming! Relieved & delighted to see 250 Indians safely return from Ukraine on the @airindiain flight at the Delhi Airport. Received & interacted with them along with with my colleague Sh @VMBJP Ji. Welcome back! #OperationGanga pic.twitter.com/KQ8tcHSTeo— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) February 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine India evacuation ministers