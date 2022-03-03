Around the Web Watch: Streets submerged, thousands evacuate homes as eastern Australia faces worst flood in decades At least 14 people have died in the flooding that began a week ago. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Australia orders 200,000 to flee floods moving towards Sydneyhttps://t.co/Rfhepshv6B📹 Residents in the town of Grafton on Australia's east coast return to properties after a deadly torrential downpour pic.twitter.com/PYPqRGu6c4— AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 3, 2022 “I’ve never seen it like this. Ever.”Residents of Lismore, New South Wales, are in shock after severe rainfall led to record-breaking floods in eastern Australia, per Reuters. Prime Minister Scott Morrison is calling it a “crisis situation.” pic.twitter.com/RoiR50SiUm— CNN (@CNN) February 28, 2022 VIDEO: Parts of Grafton in Australia's New South Wales are under water following a week-long "rain bomb".Deadly floods have swept Australia's east coast, stranding people on bridges and rooftops and forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes pic.twitter.com/4a8vXnmSX8— AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Australia floods