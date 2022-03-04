Around the Web ‘Confused children who have been used’: Ukrainian president on captured Russian troops The Russian Defence Ministry has announced that 498 Russian soldiers have died since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Scroll Staff An hour ago President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine portrayed invading Russian troops as directionless, even as Russia captured the city of Kherson."They don't know why they are here," he said of Russian soldiers. https://t.co/ciNzaBZRMY pic.twitter.com/U3dtxkZ6iu— The New York Times (@nytimes) March 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Russia war