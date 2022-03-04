Around the Web ‘I hope I am in a safe place’: Ukrainian refugees arriving in Berlin receive a warm welcome At the Berlin Central Station, some Ukrainian refugees were reunited with family, and others were offered places to stay by Berlin residents. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago "I was very scared I had to get out of this hell"People fleeing Ukraine were met with crowds, warm welcomes and reunions in Berlinhttps://t.co/F1Z4QeYJPZ pic.twitter.com/XyOFrUITva— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Berlin war