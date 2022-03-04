Around the Web Watch: These students in Ukraine are filling bottles with snow to melt and drink After Russian bombing cut off water supply at Sumy State University, students had to improvise. Scroll Staff 37 minutes ago Students in Sumy, north east of Ukraine, have started filling bottles with snow to melt and drink. On Thursday night, water station was bombarded by Russian forces cutting all water supplies, said Anuj, student in Sumy State University, who shot the video @scroll_in pic.twitter.com/NYys6PBHVl— Tabassum (@tabassum_b) March 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Students ukraine war