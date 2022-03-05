A student who returned to India after being evacuated from Ukraine teared up while speaking to the media. She said, “India is a democratic country. We elected our government but they did nothing for us. I request the government to rescue all Indian students stranded in various cities in Ukraine.”

“Please be on the ground,” she answered when asked about Operation Ganga. “Do not just issue advisories. We crossed the borders by ourselves, no one was there to help us.”