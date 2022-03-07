Around the Web Watch: Ukrainian soldiers get married in uniform during Russian invasion Lesya and Valeriy were married on Sunday by the military chaplain. Scroll Staff An hour ago Just married! Lesia and Valery have spent over 20 years together. They have 18yo daughter. Today (6th March 2022), they were married! Congratulations! God bless them! Slava Ukraini! #Ukraine #Russia Love conquers all things. 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/BX93HDDOTQ— Gemstone 🇸🇪 (@Gemston98177132) March 6, 2022 Today, in the field conditions of #UkraineRussiaWar, two fighters of the 112 brigade of the territorial defense, Lesya and Valeriy got married. The military chaplain married them. pic.twitter.com/5g7MNDQ5zZ— KyivPost (@KyivPost) March 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Russia war marriage