Around the Web PM Modi in Pune: Young people wave black flags, police seize black masks from attendees The police restricted people from wearing black masks and black clothes at an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present. Scroll Staff 9 minutes ago पुण्यात नरेंद्र मोदी गरवारे ते आनंदनगर मेट्रोने प्रवास करताना राष्ट्रवादीच्या महिलांनी काळे कापड दाखवून निषेध केला#Pune #NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/RqAPu6itcG— Lokmat (@lokmat) March 6, 2022 Wearing black mask and black clothes are not allowed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program scheduled at MIT College in Pune. Police have recovered black masks from people and have thrown it at the entrance. pic.twitter.com/66bVUIgCGQ— Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) March 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pune Modi protest