Around the Web Watch: Injured Indian student, evacuated from Ukraine through Poland, is on his way home Harjot Singh sustained bullet injuries and a fractured leg after he was shot at in Kyiv. Scroll Staff An hour ago One of the passengers on the @iaf_mcc C-17 today will be Harjot Singh.Let me assure the country that he is in good hands. The worst is behind him. I look forward to seeing him reunited with his family.Hope he recuperates well and fast.#OperationGanga #NoIndianLeftBehind pic.twitter.com/TGlKa9EP8V— General Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 7, 2022