Daughter of Tamil Nadu minister P.K. Sekar Babu flees from her home where she claims she was being forced to marry a man against her wishes, weds her lover in Karnataka & seeks protection from Bangalore Commisioner as she feels she & her husband could be targeted. pic.twitter.com/XP0kEgt6Gt — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) March 7, 2022

According to a report by The News Minute, Tamil Nadu Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department PK Sekar Babu’s daughter, Jayakalyani, fears for her own and her husband’s safety. In a video statement from Bengaluru, she said she has married Satish Kumar after a relationship of six years.

However, her parents have objected to the marriage. When the couple had tried to get married earlier, Kumar was arrested and taken into police custody for two months.

Jayakalyani has alleged that her father was involved in Kumar’s arrest. She also said they have received death threats. In her video message Janakalyani sought protection from the Bengaluru Police Commissioner and urged her father to not intimidate her husband’s family.